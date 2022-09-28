Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,462,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

