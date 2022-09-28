Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of GH stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $126.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

