Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Workday by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 283,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

