Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

AIT stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. 174,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,390. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

