Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

