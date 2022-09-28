Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Anglo American Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
