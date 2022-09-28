Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anglo American Company Profile

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,761.11.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.