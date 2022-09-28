Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.85. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5,631 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

