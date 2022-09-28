Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.85. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5,631 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

