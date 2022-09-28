Analyzing Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -3.14% 4.26% 2.95% Amplitude -51.07% -24.16% -17.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Certara and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amplitude 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Certara presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.76%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 103.66%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Certara.

77.4% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and Amplitude’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 7.22 -$13.27 million ($0.06) -215.33 Amplitude $167.26 million 10.18 -$74.98 million ($1.55) -9.78

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Certara beats Amplitude on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

