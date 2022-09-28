Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 28th (BA, BLTG, BOKF, BOO, CFG, CFR, CMA, CNR, CP, CUBI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 28th:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a C$149.50 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a C$108.00 price target on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

