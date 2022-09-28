Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT at $43.94

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.72.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.