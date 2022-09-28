Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price at $38.88

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 140,398 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -169.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.