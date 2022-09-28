Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.39

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMFPF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.34.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

