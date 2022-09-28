Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

