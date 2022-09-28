American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.41. 24,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

American Finance Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

