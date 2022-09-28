American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.88

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 369498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

