AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and Herc (NYSE:HRI) Financial Survey

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herc has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 6.60% 49.76% 15.13% Herc 11.76% 28.42% 6.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Herc 0 1 5 0 2.83

Herc has a consensus price target of $178.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Herc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Herc is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and Herc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.18 $1.63 million N/A N/A Herc $2.07 billion 1.53 $224.10 million $9.03 11.75

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Herc shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Herc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Herc beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

