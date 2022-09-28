Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 223,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $43.98 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

