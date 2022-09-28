Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.96

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Amada Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $571.45 million during the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.