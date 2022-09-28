Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

MO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 157,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

