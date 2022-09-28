Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.6 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

