Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

