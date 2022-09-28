Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.