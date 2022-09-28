Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

