Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Raised by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 10,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,816. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

