Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,856,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

