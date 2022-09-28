Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
