Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aisin Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ASEKY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Aisin has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Aisin alerts:

About Aisin

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.