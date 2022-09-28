Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aisin Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS ASEKY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Aisin has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Aisin
