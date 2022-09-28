Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.77

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 511156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.