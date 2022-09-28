Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.77

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 511156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
