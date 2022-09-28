AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.35

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 199373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$238.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.