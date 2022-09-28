AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.35

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 199373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.
BOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$238.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
