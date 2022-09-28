Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Down 5.6%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.27 ($1.29) and last traded at €1.28 ($1.31). 17,130,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.35 ($1.38).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €1.43 and a 200 day moving average of €2.38.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

