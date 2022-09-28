Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of ADC opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.