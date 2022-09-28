Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

