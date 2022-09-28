agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $248,000.16 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE AGL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile



agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

