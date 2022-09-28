Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Trading Down 23.7%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) fell 23.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEDFF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Aedifica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Stories

