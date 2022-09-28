Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.87

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 903125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,183.57.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.