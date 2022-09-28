Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

