Adams Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,793,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.62. 35,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,972. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

