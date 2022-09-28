Adams Wealth Management Sells 399 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 182,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

