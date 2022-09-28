Adams Wealth Management Has $690,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cigna by 206.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.39. 132,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,832. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

