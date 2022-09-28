Adams Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 479,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,906. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

