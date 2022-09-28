Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. Acme United has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

