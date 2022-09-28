Achain Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Achain has a market cap of $2.45 million and $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

