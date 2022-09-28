Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.28). Approximately 12,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 940,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a market cap of £74.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.54.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

