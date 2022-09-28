Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Raised to €190.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF remained flat at $177.45 during trading on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.