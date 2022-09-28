Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,059 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
SRLN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
