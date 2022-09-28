Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 393,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,769. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.