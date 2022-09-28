Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $9.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.68. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.