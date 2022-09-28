Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,896 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of OEF traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

