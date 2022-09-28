Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,389 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.78. The company had a trading volume of 179,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,571. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

