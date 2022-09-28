Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $835,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.08.

