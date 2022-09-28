Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 209,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

