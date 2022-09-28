Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,023. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.